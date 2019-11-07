Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 25,083 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,901% compared to the average volume of 228 put options.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

