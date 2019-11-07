Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $243.62 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $243.62 million and approximately $289.51 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010882 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, CoinPlace, CoinExchange and BitMart. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 241,564,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,564,092 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, WazirX, SouthXchange, ABCC, TOKOK, OKCoin, CoinPlace, Coinbit, Coinsuper, BigONE, BW.com, Hotbit, BitMart, Bittrex, Binance, ZB.COM, MXC, Crex24, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, Coinall, DigiFinex, Iquant, Bitfinex, CoinBene, BCEX, BitMax, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, CoinEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitrue, C2CX, OKEx, FCoin, P2PB2B, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.