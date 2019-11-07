PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of PDC Energy worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $394,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $22.91 on Thursday. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

