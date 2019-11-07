PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

