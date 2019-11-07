Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) vs. First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Financial Survey

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

94.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.21% 0.16% 0.09% First Industrial Realty Trust 45.86% 11.43% 5.95%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 6 4 0 2.27 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.27, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential downside of 27.88%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 4.29 $13.39 million $2.45 11.10 First Industrial Realty Trust $403.95 million 13.13 $163.23 million $1.60 26.11

First Industrial Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 67.1 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.