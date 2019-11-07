Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.50 ($7.11).

AUTO traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 546.20 ($7.14). 5,272,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 548.34. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 411.70 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

