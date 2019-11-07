Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,253.42 ($42.51).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,564 ($46.57) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,427.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,210.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, with a total value of £59,660 ($77,956.36). Also, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total value of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

