Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,025 ($13.39).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 983.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 914.41. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

