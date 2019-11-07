Pembina Pipeline Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.14.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.89 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.15 and a 1-year high of C$50.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

