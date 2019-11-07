Penta Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Penta has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $97,957.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

