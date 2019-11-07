Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PERI opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

