PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.70.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 541,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,220. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

