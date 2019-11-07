Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) rose 27.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38, approximately 541,929 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,051% from the average daily volume of 17,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder acquired 17,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $70,681.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 29,794 shares of company stock worth $117,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

