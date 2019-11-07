PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,461. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

