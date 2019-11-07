Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.18) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,438 ($31.86) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,534.42 ($33.12).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,309 ($30.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,223.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,071.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,529 ($33.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.10), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,008,621.46).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

