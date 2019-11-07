PFB (TSE:PFB) Trading 0.4% Higher

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.75, 4,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.08 million. Research analysts expect that PFB Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFB Company Profile (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

