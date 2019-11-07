PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Down 12.8%

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) fell 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.45, 1,665,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 467,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $338,696.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 852,806 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 824,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.