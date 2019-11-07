Phantasma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,028.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $120,028.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042927 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00085132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00084091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,100.10 or 0.98509865 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

