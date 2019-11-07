Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12.

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

PAHC stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

