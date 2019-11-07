Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 61,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,558. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

