Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 184,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

