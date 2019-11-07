PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.05

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.90. PHSC shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, insider Stephen A. King sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

About PHSC (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

