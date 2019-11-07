PIBBLE (PIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,323.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $41,323.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00223299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.01440750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,467,361,420 tokens.

PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

