Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 161,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $24.83. 25,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

