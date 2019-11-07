Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 461.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Societe Generale cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 13,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.18. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

