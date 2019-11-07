Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:RDY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

