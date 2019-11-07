Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,069,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,083,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,841,000 after acquiring an additional 102,625 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,017,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 140,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,037,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 127,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

