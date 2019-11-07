Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,805. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

