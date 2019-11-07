PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

NYSE PGP opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

