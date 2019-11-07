PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.93 and last traded at $99.93, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDUR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,059.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.