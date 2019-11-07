Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Neutral

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $124.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,431,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.