Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of HES stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at $101,702,796.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,259,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,594,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

