Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Pirl has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $568,126.00 and $6,816.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 57,703,551 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

