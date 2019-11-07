Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

PVTL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair lowered Pivotal Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

PVTL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 975,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of -0.46. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $306,903.58. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVTL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pivotal Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 1,527,435 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.