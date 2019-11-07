Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Posts Earnings Results

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

