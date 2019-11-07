Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 530 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,332% from the average session volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $670,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a return on equity of 116.81% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

