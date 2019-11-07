Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLT. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.54. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467,478 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 382,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 183,938 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 294,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

