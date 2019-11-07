Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 537.60 ($7.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price (up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 399.27 ($5.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.92. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 352.90 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Playtech’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

