POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0168

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bibox, HitBTC and Bancor Network. POA has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $86,905.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

