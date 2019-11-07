POA Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. POA has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $107,545.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Over the last week, POA has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

