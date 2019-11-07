Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III Sells 7,000 Shares

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

