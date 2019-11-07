Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Announces Earnings Results

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

Shares of PTLA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

