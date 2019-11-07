Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 531,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Potbelly’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Potbelly by 469.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Potbelly by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.