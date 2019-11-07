PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $842.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $842.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,241.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.02035619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03176819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00670220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00683083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00419523 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,935,411 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

