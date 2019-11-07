PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.44.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.83. 1,143,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,334. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

