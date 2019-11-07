Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

