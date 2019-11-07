Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $145.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,772. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,200 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $150,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,793.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,844 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $216,780.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,557 shares of company stock worth $8,745,599 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after buying an additional 256,737 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,051,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.