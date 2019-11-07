PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 11,250 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $590,962.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,554,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stefan B. Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $143,260.00.

NYSE:PRO opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.08. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura raised their target price on PROS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

