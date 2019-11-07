ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 85623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

