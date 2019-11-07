Provident Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 5.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $163,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 272.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 17.6% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

